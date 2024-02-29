USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Cleaning Stations

240229-N-DM318-1004
SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 29, 2024) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Carmona Anthony, from Fort Worth, Texas, shines brightwork aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, Feb. 29, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 00:29
|Photo ID:
|8267790
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-DM318-1004
|Resolution:
|5336x3811
|Size:
|915.11 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
