Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot [Image 3 of 3]

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Rachel Clark takes a group photo alongside team members while deployed to Iraq. Clark’s first deployment was to Iraq, where she supported the 408th Contracting Support Brigade and her primary mission was to oversee the base life support services for forward operating bases. Those services included water and fuel delivery as well as maintaining generators. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8266341
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-UF872-1003
    Resolution: 333x444
    Size: 67.32 KB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot
    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot
    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iraq
    Deployment
    168th Wing
    168th Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT