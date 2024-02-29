Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot [Image 1 of 3]

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Rachel Clark, left, takes a group photo alongside the Red Horse Team while temporarily assigned together in Hawaii. Clark served in the project management office, directly supporting the Agile Combat Employment missions aimed at restoring the World War II airfields, to ensure deterrence.(Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 14:35
    Photo ID: 8266339
    VIRIN: 240302-Z-UF872-1001
    Resolution: 433x325
    Size: 60.02 KB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot
    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot
    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Horse
    ACE
    168th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    168th Contracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT