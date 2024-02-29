Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot [Image 2 of 3]

    Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Rachel Clark of the 168th Contracting Office takes part in Agile Combat Employment airfield preparation discussions with contractors and agencies while temporarily assigned in Hawaii. Clark served in the project management office while temporarily assigned to directly supporting the Agile Combat Employment missions aimed at restoring the World War II airfields to ensure deterrence. (Courtesy Photo)

