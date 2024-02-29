Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot

Serving as contracting in the Illinois Guard, Airman Rachel Clark received a phone call to serve in the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard. Since the day she received the phone call in 2019, she has served with the 168th Wing and is now Lt. Rachel Clark.

“For contracting, a lot of times for us as a Mission Support Group or any supporting agency, it is hard for us to see the impact that we play in executing the mission. I’ve never really had that problem – I’ve had a lot of opportunities,” said Clark.

One of the opportunities she worked on with contracting included serving in the project management office, directly supporting the Agile Combat Employment missions in 2022, and being temporarily assigned to Hawaii and Guam. Part of her efforts was to restore the World War II airfields.

“I helped contract some of the efforts to repave the Northwest field planning and projecting for the work to begin on the airfields,” said Clark. “A lot of work cut out for our troops. We coordinated a lot with Red Horse as they helped secure the equipment we needed.”

“It’s pretty cool knowing the direct impact I had - Little Lt. Clark had on deterring China.”

Clark’s first deployment was in 2023 in Iraq, where she supported the 408th Contracting Support Brigade. Her primary mission was to oversee the base life support services for forward operating bases. Those services include water and fuel delivery as well as maintaining generators.

“They had to have critical life services out there,” said Clark. “Constant communication with the customers and contractors on the ground to ensure those services stayed in place. Seeing the impact and knowing they can’t do their job without us is awesome. It is part of why I continue to serve – because I love the mission.”

During deployment, Clark was recognized as the officer of the quarter and company grade officer of the month.

“Not only was it her first deployment, but she knocked it out of the park,” said Col. Michael Griesbaum, 168th Wing commander. “I’m happy she is serving with us and staying here at the 168th Wing.”

Clark will leave contracting as she approaches her tenth year in the Air Guard.

“I got picked up to be a pilot,” said Clark. “I always say I’m in the best unit – 168th Wing. I wouldn’t be here without my family. Their help and encouragement have helped me go out and do awesome things, and knowing how proud they are – these are the things that motivate me and why I serve.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 14:36 Story ID: 465193 Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving our nation from Contracting to becoming a Pilot, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.