X-62 VISTA soars over Edwards AFB

The X-62 Variable In-Flight Stability Test Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2023. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8265877
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-JG201-1131
|Resolution:
|5188x3459
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
