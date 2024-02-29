Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8265877 VIRIN: 230323-F-JG201-1131 Resolution: 5188x3459 Size: 9.21 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, X-62 VISTA soars over Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Ethan Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.