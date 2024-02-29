Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8265876 VIRIN: 240215-F-DG623-1005 Resolution: 2701x1801 Size: 1.67 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, B-1B Lancer takes to the skies [Image 6 of 6], by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.