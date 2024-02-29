The X-62 Variable In-Flight Stability Test Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 26, 2022. (Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8265875
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-DB956-2152
|Resolution:
|4681x3116
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, X-62 VISTA soars over Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
