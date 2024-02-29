Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    X-62 VISTA soars over Edwards AFB [Image 3 of 6]

    X-62 VISTA soars over Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Ethan Wagner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    The X-62 Variable In-Flight Stability Test Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, March 23, 2023. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8265874
    VIRIN: 230323-F-JG201-1234
    Resolution: 3021x4531
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, X-62 VISTA soars over Edwards AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Ethan Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Test Pilot School
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    X-62 VISTA
    autonomous aircraft

