USS McCampbell Returns to Yokosuka to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2024) – Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Lemuel Manlogon, from Quezon City, Philippines, takes a photo as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 2, after a 17-month Depot Modernization Period in Portland, Oregon. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

