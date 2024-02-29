USS McCampbell Returns to Yokosuka to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

YOKOSUKA – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) returned to its forward-deployed location of Yokosuka, Japan, to rejoin Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 March 2nd, 2024.



“We are excited for the opportunity to rejoin 7th Fleet and the forward-deployed naval forces in Yokosuka, Japan” said Cmdr. James Pierce III, McCampbell’s commanding officer. “Our Sailors have trained diligently over the past four years since our departure to prepare for our return to Japan. We are ready to support our allies and partners in the region in maintaining maritime security. Additionally, we are appreciative of the hospitality shown to our families who arrived in Japan earlier this year."



McCampbell will make its return as one of the ten forward-deployed Areigh Burke-class destroyers. The ship is named after Capt. David S. McCampbell, a naval aviator who distinguished himself as the Navy’s leading fighter pilot during World War II. The ship was commissioned in his honor on August 17, 2002. McCampbell was previously in Yokosuka for 13 years, from 2007-2020, before relocating to Portland, Oregon to undergo its midlife modernization, fortifying its warfighting capability.



"The addition of USS McCampbell further strengthens Destroyer Squadron 15’s fighting force," said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "In this demanding and ever-changing theater, McCampbell's dedicated crew will be a key part of our mission to operate alongside our allies and partners and ensure we remain committed to maritime security in the region and uphold the promise of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We are thrilled to have them back in Yokosuka."



The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the alliance to meet common strategic objectives and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.



McCampbell is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters. It also has ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities. The ship is 155 meters in length; displacing approximately 9,250 tons, with a crew size of over 300 Sailors.



McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

