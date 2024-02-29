Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McCampbell Returns to Yokosuka to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS McCampbell Returns to Yokosuka to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    JAPAN

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2024) – Family members await the arrival of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 2, after a 17-month Depot Modernization Period in Portland, Oregon. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    McCampbell
    Yokosuka
    DESRON 15
    CTF 71

