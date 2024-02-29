YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 2, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 2, after a 17-month Depot Modernization Period in Portland, Oregon. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
USS McCampbell Returns to Yokosuka to Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15
