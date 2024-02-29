Practice is Key to hitting the right Note!

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ryan Manzi, Band of the Golden West noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the guitar during a rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 29, 2024. The Band of the Golden West’s mission is to support nine active duty Air Force wings, six Air Force Reserve Command wings, five recruiting squadrons and the communities within its 527,000 square mile geographic area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

