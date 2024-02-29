Band of the Golden West members rehearse at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 29, 2024. The Band of the Golden West is comprised of 11 of bands to include Concert band, the Mobility popular music group, and Commander Jazz ensemble. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:13 Photo ID: 8265707 VIRIN: 240229-F-OY799-1104 Resolution: 4354x2487 Size: 783.38 KB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Practice is Key to hitting the right Note! [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.