Practice is Key to hitting the right Note!

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Jones, Band of the Golden West pianist, plays the piano during a rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 29, 2024. The Band of the Golden West’s mission is to support nine active duty Air Force wings, six Air Force Reserve Command wings, five recruiting squadrons and the communities within its 527,000 square mile geographic area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 Photo ID: 8265708 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US by Kenneth Abbate