    Practice is Key to hitting the right Note! [Image 8 of 14]

    Practice is Key to hitting the right Note!

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan McDonald, Band of the Golden West music director, plays the drums during a rehearsal at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 29, 2024. The Band of the Golden West is made up of 53 of Airman and includes 11 of different groups of musicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:13
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Air Force Band

    Airmen
    USAF
    Band of the Golden West

