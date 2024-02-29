JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, the 62d Airlift Wing commander, speaks during the grand opening of the new Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The new facility was named in honor of Joan Brown, the spouse of Maj. Gen. Donald Brown, a former 62d Airlift Wing commander, to recognize her advocacy for military spouses and commitment to serving others throughout the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

