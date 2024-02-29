U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, the 62d Airlift Wing commander, speaks during the grand opening of the new Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The new facility was named in honor of Joan Brown, the spouse of Maj. Gen. Donald Brown, a former 62d Airlift Wing commander, to recognize her advocacy for military spouses and commitment to serving others throughout the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8265669
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-SK889-1057
|Resolution:
|5531x3691
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
