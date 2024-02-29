Joan Brown, spouse of Maj. Gen. Donald Brown, and spouses from Team McChord stand in front of the new Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The new facility was created to honor military spouses and provide a welcoming place to meet, network and grow in professional development and educational goals together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8265673
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-SK889-1201
|Resolution:
|6324x4221
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS
