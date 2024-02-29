Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses [Image 5 of 8]

    JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Joan Brown, spouse of Maj. Gen. Donald Brown, and spouses from Team McChord stand in front of the new Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The new facility was created to honor military spouses and provide a welcoming place to meet, network and grow in professional development and educational goals together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    grand opening
    U.S. Air Force
    military spouses
    Team McChord
    Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses
    Joan Brown

