Attendees socialize during the grand opening of the Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The new facility was created to honor military spouses and provide a welcoming place to meet, network and grow in professional development and educational goals together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

Date Taken: 03.01.2024
This work, JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS