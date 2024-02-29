Donated books, including one written by Joan Brown, are displayed on a table inside the Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 1, 2024. The new facility was named in honor of Brown to recognize her legacy and contributions to volunteer work, advocacy for military spouses and commitment to serving others throughout the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 18:47 Photo ID: 8265677 VIRIN: 240301-F-SK889-1007 Resolution: 6752x4506 Size: 1.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLM opens Heritage Room Honoring Military Spouses [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.