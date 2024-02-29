Children receive a visit from the Tooth Fairy, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Martin Hunter, 81st Dental Squadron lab technician, Bristle Boy, Airman 1st Class Gabriel Elledge, 81st DS lab technician, and Fluoride Man, Senior Airman Kyle Truska, 81st DS lab technician during the Give Kids a Smile event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month and included free dental exams, radiographs and cleanings for children ages two and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:53 Photo ID: 8264947 VIRIN: 240229-F-TI822-1115 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.99 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Give Kids a Smile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.