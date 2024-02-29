U.S. Air Force Capt. Sara Cantu, 81st Dental Squadron dentist, checks Eva Coleman’s teeth for cavities during the Give Kids a Smile event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month and included free dental exams, radiographs and cleanings for children ages two and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8264944
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-TI822-1066
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.56 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Give Kids a Smile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
