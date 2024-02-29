Sarisha Sudial-Iseah, daughter of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sharla Sudial, 81st Dental Squadron dental hygienist, scares off “The Cavinator”, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Van Scyoc, 81st Dental Squadron infection control NCO in charge, with a cavity’s worst nightmare, a toothbrush during the Give Kids a Smile event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month and included free dental exams, radiographs and cleanings for children age two and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

Date Taken: 02.29.2024
Location: BILOXI, MS, US