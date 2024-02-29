Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Give Kids a Smile [Image 2 of 7]

    Give Kids a Smile

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Van Scyoc, 81st Dental Squadron infection control NCO in charge, as “The Cavinator” versus Airman 1st Class Gabriel Elledge, 81st DS lab technician, as “Bristle Boy” during the Give Kids a Smile event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month and included free dental exams, radiographs and cleanings for children ages two and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8264942
    VIRIN: 240229-F-TI822-1015
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.87 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Give Kids a Smile [Image 7 of 7], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Give Kids a Smile
    Give Kids a Smile
    Give Kids a Smile
    Give Kids a Smile
    Give Kids a Smile
    Give Kids a Smile
    Give Kids a Smile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Give Kids a Smile

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT