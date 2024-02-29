U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Van Scyoc, 81st Dental Squadron infection control NCO in charge, as “The Cavinator” versus Airman 1st Class Gabriel Elledge, 81st DS lab technician, as “Bristle Boy” during the Give Kids a Smile event at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 29, 2024. The event was held in recognition of National Children’s Dental Health Month and included free dental exams, radiographs and cleanings for children ages two and older. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

