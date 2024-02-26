Fuujins refuel their own

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Amiott, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, guides the boom towards the receiving aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. During a routine training mission, U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs received fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, ensuring the F-35’s ability to continue surveying the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8263568
    VIRIN: 240216-F-AF022-7752
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PACAF
    F-35
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    4th Fighter Generation Squadron

