Fuujins refuel their own

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Amiott, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, guides the boom towards the receiving aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. During a routine training mission, U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs received fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, ensuring the F-35’s ability to continue surveying the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP