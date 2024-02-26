U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Amiott, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, guides the boom towards the receiving aircraft over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. During a routine training mission, U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs received fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, ensuring the F-35’s ability to continue surveying the skies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8263568
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-AF022-7752
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuujins refuel their own [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
