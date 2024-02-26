U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eric Antonucci, 356th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, watches one of his squadron’s F-35A Lightning IIs over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The 356th FGS ‘Fuujins’ deployed to Kadena Air Base in November, 2024, and have maintained a high operational tempo. A team of maintainers assigned to the 356th FGS had the opportunity to see the squadron’s jets in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 01:34 Photo ID: 8263570 VIRIN: 240216-F-AF022-7777 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.37 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuujins refuel their own [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.