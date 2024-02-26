U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 356th Fighter Generation Squadron, watch F-35A Lightning IIs from their squadron receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The 356th FGS ‘Fuujins’ deployed to Kadena Air Base in November, 2024, and have maintained a high operational tempo. A team of maintainers assigned to the 356th FGS had the opportunity to see the squadron’s jets in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8263571
|VIRIN:
|240216-F-AF022-7773
|Resolution:
|11008x16512
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuujins refuel their own [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
