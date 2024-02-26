Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuujins refuel their own [Image 3 of 5]

    Fuujins refuel their own

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. The F-35A is a fifth-generation fighter that combines advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and advanced sustainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-35
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    INDOPACOM
    4th Fighter Generation Squadron

