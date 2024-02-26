240117-N-DV011-1126 CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) candidates perform flutter-kicks with hawser lines during the Alpha Phase of SWCC training. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Faces obscured for security purposes. Faces and name tapes obscured for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8262855 VIRIN: 240117-N-DV011-1126 Resolution: 3000x2401 Size: 5.36 MB Location: CORONADO, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy SWCC Hawser PT [Image 6 of 6], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.