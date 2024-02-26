240117-N-DV011-1018 CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) candidates perform an overhead press during hawser physical training during the Alpha Phase of SWCC training. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Faces obscured for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 18:14 Photo ID: 8262848 VIRIN: 240117-N-DV011-1018 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 2.79 MB Location: CORONADO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy SWCC Hawser PT [Image 6 of 6], by SN Morgan Zolyniak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.