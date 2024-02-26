Navy SWCC Hawser PT

240117-N-DV011-1082 CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) candidates work together to carry a hawser line during the Alpha Phase of SWCC training. This training exercise is designed to teach candidates teamwork under extreme stress. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

