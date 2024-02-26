Navy SWCC Hawser PT

240117-N-DV011-1099 CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) candidates carry a hawser line down the field during the Alpha Phase of SWCC training. This training event is designed to instill a sense of teamwork among the candidates as well as the ability to accomplish difficult tasks under extreme stress. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Faces obscured for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

