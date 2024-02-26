Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy SWCC Hawser PT [Image 5 of 6]

    Navy SWCC Hawser PT

    CORONADO, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    240117-N-DV011-1099 CORONADO, Calif. (Jan. 17, 2024) U.S. Navy Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) candidates carry a hawser line down the field during the Alpha Phase of SWCC training. This training event is designed to instill a sense of teamwork among the candidates as well as the ability to accomplish difficult tasks under extreme stress. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. Faces obscured for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Morgan Zolyniak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8262854
    VIRIN: 240117-N-DV011-1099
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: CORONADO, US
    SWCC
    Naval Special Warfare

