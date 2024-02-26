U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Maldonado, 338th Training Squadron mission management support specialist, utilizes a row machine at the Human Performance building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 30, 2024. The 81st Training Group has developed a Military Training Leader Strength and Conditioning course designed to teach in-depth fitness skills with an emphasis on proper form and quality movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
Conditioning a force of fitness and strength
