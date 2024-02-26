Conditioning a force of fitness and strength

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Maldonado, 338th Training Squadron mission management support specialist, utilizes a row machine at the Human Performance building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 30, 2024. The 81st Training Group has developed a Military Training Leader Strength and Conditioning course designed to teach in-depth fitness skills with an emphasis on proper form and quality movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Military Training Leader
    81st Training Group

