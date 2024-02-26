Conditioning a force of fitness and strength

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Day, 335th Training Squadron military training leader, and Master Sgt. Tiffany Barrios, 333rd Training Squadron MTL, perform exercises at the Human Performance Building on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 25, 2024. The 81st Training Group has developed a Military Training Leader Strength and Conditioning course designed to teach in-depth fitness skills with an emphasis on proper form and quality movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

