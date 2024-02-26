Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Group perform various workouts at the Human Performance building on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 25, 2024. The 81st Training Group has developed a Military Training Leader Strength and Conditioning course, designed to teach in-depth fitness skills with an emphasis on proper form and quality movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8262809
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-IE886-1309
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|19.1 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Conditioning a force of fitness and strength [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Conditioning a force of fitness and strength
