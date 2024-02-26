Conditioning a force of fitness and strength

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – The 81st Training Group has developed a Military Training Leader Strength and Conditioning course to support Air Force wide human performance efforts.



The course is designed to teach in-depth fitness skills with an emphasis on proper form and quality movements.



“The MTL Strength and Conditioning course is a four-day program of strenuous exercises at the Human Performance Training Center,” said Staff Sgt. Owain Roberts, 81st Training Support Squadron MTL. “The session begins with a warm-up routine, followed by circuit training that has participants rotate between exercise stations. Once finished, they perform cool down stretches before returning to their jobs. Barbell squats, rowing machines, stationary bikes and all other sorts of exercises are implemented in the program.”



To develop the course, the 81st TRG integrated evidence-based strength and conditioning techniques. They collaborated with 81st Mission Support Group to use the existing strength and conditioning human performance pilot programs as a guideline to develop an MTL-specific program.



As force generators, MTLs are directly responsible for teaching Airmen and Guardians how the four pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness are essential to create a healthy lifestyle.



“One of the long term results we strive to see from MTLs who’ve completed the course is to establish a connection between Airmen being physically fit and their mental fitness,” said Master Sgt. Justin Scearcy, 81st TRSS MTL. “If we help them physically, we’re going to help them mentally, thus improving their educational performance and overall experience in technical training.”



With the implementation of this course, MTLs are more prepared to shape Airmen who steer the course of the future force.



“We are excited about the program,” said Col. Laura King, 81st TRG commander. “Continuing to build a foundation of new and healthy habits with our newest Airmen begins with the daily, direct interactions our MTLs have with them. When our students graduate technical training, they will leave with fitness habits they can carry throughout their career.”

