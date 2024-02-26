Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia [Image 2 of 4]

    Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    The Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste (right), Minister of Health, meets members of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team during a visit at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:25
    VIRIN: 240228-F-ZB805-1065
    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

