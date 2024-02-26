Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia

The Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste (right), Minister of Health, meets members of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team during a visit at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
