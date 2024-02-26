The Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste (right), Minister of Health, meets members of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team during a visit at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with St. Lucia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:25 Photo ID: 8262272 VIRIN: 240228-F-ZB805-1065 Resolution: 5511x3937 Size: 3.28 MB Location: LC Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.