Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia

The Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste (right), Minister of Health, expresses his gratitude to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team during a visit at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

