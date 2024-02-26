Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia

Local patients arrive for their appointments at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. This is the second iteration of The Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in St. Lucia, where patients were pre-selected in coordination with hospital medical directors and physicians under the direction of St. Lucia’s Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

