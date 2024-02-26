Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia [Image 3 of 4]

    Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia

    SAINT LUCIA

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    The Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste (middle), Minister of Health, visits an active operating theater during a visit at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. The U.S. medical personnel deployed to train and exchange knowledge with St. Lucia’s surgeons and support staff, helping to ensure safety and stability of patients in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 12:25
    Photo ID: 8262273
    VIRIN: 240228-F-ZB805-1130
    Location: LC
    This work, Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    partnership
    St. Lucia
    LAMAT24

