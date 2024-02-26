Minister of Health visits LAMAT medical assistance team in St. Lucia

The Honorable Moses Jn. Baptiste (middle), Minister of Health, visits an active operating theater during a visit at Owen King European Union Hospital, Castries, St. Lucia, Feb. 28, 2024. The U.S. medical personnel deployed to train and exchange knowledge with St. Lucia’s surgeons and support staff, helping to ensure safety and stability of patients in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
