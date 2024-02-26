USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team

Senior Airman Lewis Alexander, 913th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometry specialist, performs an eye test on a patient at Regional Hospital Wanica, Wanica District, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 21, 2024. Forty-two active duty and reserve Airmen participated in this year’s LAMAT mission to Suriname, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 Location: WANICA, SR