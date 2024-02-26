Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team [Image 1 of 7]

    USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team

    WANICA, SURINAME

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lewis Alexander, 913th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometry specialist, performs an eye test on a patient at Regional Hospital Wanica, Wanica District, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 21, 2024. Forty-two active duty and reserve Airmen participated in this year’s LAMAT mission to Suriname, assisting in health engagements, exchanging best practices, and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    IMAGE INFO

    optometry
    medical assistance
    humanitarian
    eye test
    LAMAT24

