USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Stacey Kinney, 512th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometry specialist, tests a patient’s eyesight at Regional Hospital Wanica, Wanica District, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 21, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

