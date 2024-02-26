Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team [Image 2 of 7]

    USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team

    WANICA, SURINAME

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Capt. Danny Rangel  

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Stacey Kinney, 512th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometry specialist, tests a patient’s eyesight at Regional Hospital Wanica, Wanica District, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 21, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

    optometry
    medical assistance
    humanitarian
    eye test
    LAMAT24

