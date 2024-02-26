USAF optometry team provide needed care in Suriname as part of medical assistance team

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Stacey Kinney, 512th Aerospace Medical Squadron optometry specialist, performs an eye test at Regional Hospital Wanica, Wanica District, during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team mission in Suriname, Feb. 21, 2024. This is the second iteration of the LAMAT mission deploying U.S. Air Force ready-medics to Suriname, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Danny Rangel)

