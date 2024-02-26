U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 353rd Special Training Squadron and U.S. Navy naval air crewmen assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 conduct simulated survivor training during Cope North 24 off the coast of Guam Feb. 20, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:16 Photo ID: 8260772 VIRIN: 240220-F-TF632-1274 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.64 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.