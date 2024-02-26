Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 353rd Special Training Squadron and U.S. Navy naval air crewmen assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 conduct simulated survivor training during Cope North 24 off the coast of Guam Feb. 20, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:16
    Photo ID: 8260772
    VIRIN: 240220-F-TF632-1274
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    COPE NORTH 24
    CN24

