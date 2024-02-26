A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk recovers simulated survivors during Cope North 24 off the coast of Guam Feb. 20, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)
This work, USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
