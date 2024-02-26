A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk recovers simulated survivors during Cope North 24 off the coast of Guam Feb. 20, 2024. Cope North provides an optimal environment to enhance possible opportunities for long-term advancement of shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 19:16 Photo ID: 8260768 VIRIN: 240220-F-TF632-1148 Resolution: 6920x4613 Size: 1.94 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.