USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training

U.S. Air Force survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists assigned to the 353rd Special Training Squadron begin inflating a survival raft during Cope North 24 off the coast of Guam Feb. 20, 2024. PACAF and our Joint and multinational partners are routinely exercising and training from various locations, demonstrating our collective ability to deploy airpower throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

