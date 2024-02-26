USAF and USN Conduct Combat Search and Rescue training

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk recovers simulated survivors during Cope North 24 off the coast of Guam Feb. 20, 2024. Participants exercise interoperability during Cope North 24 through agile, integrated generation of airpower from dispersed locations across the Indo-Pacific, demonstrating Allied airpower resilience and survivability in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cedrique Oldaker)

