Three variations of mobility aircraft land at MacDill AFB

A HC-27J Super Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2024. The HC-27J is a modified surveillance variant of the Alenia C-27J Spartan, a former U.S. Air Force transport aircraft. The rebuilt aircraft primarily serves in maritime patrol, surveillance, medium-range search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction, and disaster response missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

