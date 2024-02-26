A HC-27J Super Hercules from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater lands at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 27, 2024. The HC-27J is a modified surveillance variant of the Alenia C-27J Spartan, a former U.S. Air Force transport aircraft. The rebuilt aircraft primarily serves in maritime patrol, surveillance, medium-range search and rescue, drug and migrant interdiction, and disaster response missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2024 11:15
|Photo ID:
|8259841
|VIRIN:
|240227-F-IA158-1241
|Resolution:
|6961x3916
|Size:
|12.81 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Three variations of mobility aircraft land at MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT